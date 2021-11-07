About 30.8 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday.

The state’s rate is 49.7 percent.

Through Nov. 5 in Texas County, 8,703 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 7,831 have completed the two-dose process.

In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 351, reflecting a surge based on the availability of a booster shot for those qualify. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in the county, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston and Cabool, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston. Booster shots are available to those eligible at some locations in the county. Shots have begun available for younger school children, too.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 30.8 percent; Phelps, 39.3; Dent, 29.3; Shannon, 28.7; Howell, 31.9; Douglas, 22; Wright, 32.6; Laclede, 33.4; and Pulaski, 17.7.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 34.3 percent; Phelps, 43.5; Dent, 32.6; Shannon, 31.4; Howell, 36.8; Douglas, 25.8; Wright, 36.3; Laclede, 37.1; and Pulaski, 21.3

Here is a look at vaccination rates among school children in the county: 316 (or 16.9 percent) have initiated vaccines in the 12-17 age group. Another 270 (or 14.4 percent) have completed it.