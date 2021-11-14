This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

About 31.1 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Sunday.

The state’s rate is 50.3 percent.

Through Nov. 12 in Texas County, 8,728 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 7,898 have completed the two-dose process.

In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 297, reflecting an increase based on the availability of a booster shot for those qualify and options for children. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in the county, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston and Cabool, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston. Booster shots are available to those eligible at some locations in the county. Shots have begun being available for younger school children (ages 5 and older), too.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 31.1 percent; Phelps, 39.6; Dent, 29.6; Shannon, 29.5; Howell, 32.4; Douglas, 22.3; Wright, 33; Laclede, 33.6; and Pulaski, 18.1.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 34.4 percent; Phelps, 43.9; Dent, 32.8; Shannon, 32; Howell, 37.1; Douglas, 26.1; Wright, 36.5; Laclede, 37.3; and Pulaski, 21.8.

Here is a look at vaccination rates among school children (5 and older) in the county: 328 (or 8.3 percent). Another 271 (or 6.8 percent) have completed it.