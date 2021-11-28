About 31.3 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday.

The state’s rate is 50.9 percent.

Through Nov. 23 in Texas County, 8,812 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 7,957 have completed the two-dose process.

In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 303, reflecting an increase based on the availability of a booster shot for those qualify. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in the county, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston and Cabool, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston. Booster shots are available to those eligible at some locations in the county. Shots have begun being available for younger school children (ages 5 and older), too.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 31.3 percent; Phelps, 40; Dent, 29.8; Shannon, 30.5; Howell, 33; Douglas, 22.6; Wright, 33.3; Laclede, 34; and Pulaski, 18.4.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 34.7 percent; Phelps, 45.1; Dent, 33.3; Shannon, 33.1; Howell, 37.8; Douglas, 26.4; Wright, 37; Laclede, 37.7; and Pulaski, 22.5.

Here is a look at vaccination rates among school children (5 and older) in the county: 354 (or 8.9 percent). Another 274 (or 6.9 percent) have completed it.