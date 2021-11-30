Texas County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent in October, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

That’s up three-tenths of a percentage point from September.

Here are the unemployment rates for neighboring counties: Pulaski (3.2), Phelps (2.6), Dent (3.0), Shannon (3.4), Howell (3.2), Douglas (2.8), Wright (2.8) and Laclede (2.8)

Jobless claims in the United States hit a 52-year low last week.

Texas County’s unemployment rate

MonthEmployedUnemployedUnemployment %
October 20218,9702903.2
September 20218,9992582.9
August 20218,6783293.8
July 20218,5923544.1
June 20219,4234564.8
May 20219,1984104.5
April 20219,1203593.9
March 20219,0644174.6
February 20219,0055015.6
January 20219,1104795.3
SOURCE: MERIC in cooperation with U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply