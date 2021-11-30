Texas County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent in October, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
That’s up three-tenths of a percentage point from September.
Here are the unemployment rates for neighboring counties: Pulaski (3.2), Phelps (2.6), Dent (3.0), Shannon (3.4), Howell (3.2), Douglas (2.8), Wright (2.8) and Laclede (2.8)
Jobless claims in the United States hit a 52-year low last week.
Texas County’s unemployment rate
|Month
|Employed
|Unemployed
|Unemployment %
|October 2021
|8,970
|290
|3.2
|September 2021
|8,999
|258
|2.9
|August 2021
|8,678
|329
|3.8
|July 2021
|8,592
|354
|4.1
|June 2021
|9,423
|456
|4.8
|May 2021
|9,198
|410
|4.5
|April 2021
|9,120
|359
|3.9
|March 2021
|9,064
|417
|4.6
|February 2021
|9,005
|501
|5.6
|January 2021
|9,110
|479
|5.3