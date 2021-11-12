The Texas County Salary Commission will meet Nov. 29 to review the county’s financial condition and consider salaries for officeholders who will be elected in 2022.

Members are the recorder of deeds, county clerk, prosecuting attorney, sheriff, presiding commissioner, associate commissioners, treasurer-collector, assessor, public administrator and coroner.

The 2:30 p.m. meeting will occur in the conference room of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue.

In 2022, voters will elect an associate circuit judge, circuit clerk, recorder of deeds, circuit judge, division 2; county clerk, presiding commissioner and prosecuting attorney.