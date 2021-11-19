Services for Alvy Williams, 68, of Houston, are noon Monday, Nov. 22, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Allen Cemetery and Hospice of Care.
