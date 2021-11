Services for Sonja Victrica Eaton, 82, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at New Beginnings Baptist Church.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to New Beginnings Baptist Church or Simmons Baptist Camp.