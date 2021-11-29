A Houston woman was injured Sunday night when her vehicle struck a deer on Highway ZZ south of German Road, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Dale Pounds of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 Toyota Camry driven northbound by Natasha M. Myrick, 21, struck the animal in roadway. The vehicle traveled off the highway.

Myrick, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. She had minor injuries. The car had moderate damage.