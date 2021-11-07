The woods will fill with hunter orange Saturday as the start of the 11-day fall firearms season begins across the state. Hunters flock to Texas County, which annually is one of the top deer producing areas in the state.

The season runs through Nov. 23 and draws hunters from across the state, providing an economic boost to the region as motels and restaurants fill up and businesses, convenience stores and gas stations are busy.

Last year, 3,376 deer were killed in the county — the third highest in Missouri. Howell County won the top honor in 2021 with 3,495 killed.

The late portion youth dates are Nov. 26-Nov. 28. Firearms season for antlerless deer is Dec. 4-Dec. 12. An alternative methods season is Dec. 25-Jan. 4. Archery season runs through Friday. A second one follows on Nov. 24 – Jan. 15.