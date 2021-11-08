Donna Annette Harper, 52, daughter of Rollin and Roberta Lybyer, was born Dec. 14, 1968, in Springfield, Mo.

She passed away Oct. 26, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Mrs. Harper is preceded in death by her father, Rollin Lybyer, and her sister, Cynthia Borden.

She is survived by her husband, Larry C. of Ava, Mo.; a son, Joshua Colten Harper of Ava, Mo.; her mother, Roberta Lybyer of Cabool, Mo.; two brothers, Mark Lybyer of Houston, Mo., and Steve Lybyer of Licking, Mo., and several nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers.

Mrs. Harper grew up in the Houston area and graduated from Houston High School in 1987.

She was employed as a human resources specialist with Dairy Farmers of America in Springfield, Mo., for 24 years.