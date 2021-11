The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.0 magnitude earthquake near Williamsville in Missouri’s Bootheel at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday.

It was initially reported as a 3.7 magnitude earthquake.

Williamsville is a small town located in Wayne County not far from Poplar Bluff. Several residents in Texas County reported feeling the earthquake.

Here is some information about the magnitude 4.0 earthquake in southeast Missouri, that occurred just prior to 9 PM CST. https://t.co/cD0Ukedxfa #mowx #ozarkswx — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) November 18, 2021

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake was felt as far away as St. Louis, Memphis and Springfield.