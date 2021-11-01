This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
The Houston Education Foundation (HEF) paid a visit Oct. 19 to Houston High School’s Piney River Technical Center (PRTC) to tour the facilities as well as commemorate a donation made to fund the purchase of new equipment for the school’s welding program.
The $1,800 donation came from the Houston Education Foundation, which supports endeavors of the school district.
Along with touring the welding department, it also visited the Health Sciences Department and observed the progress of both programs over the last year.