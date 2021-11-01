This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston Education Foundation (HEF) paid a visit Oct. 19 to Houston High School’s Piney River Technical Center (PRTC) to tour the facilities as well as commemorate a donation made to fund the purchase of new equipment for the school’s welding program.

The $1,800 donation came from the Houston Education Foundation, which supports endeavors of the school district.

Members of the Houston Education Foundation gather to mark an $1,800 donation to the Houston School District for construction of two welding stands in a program at the Piney River Technical Center. From left: Reese Bucher, Melissa Fockler, Lisa Kinney, Tom Dunn, instructor Adam Vandiver, Becky Eidson and Dan Adey. Back row: Dr. Justin Copley, Houston High school principal; Dr. Allen Moss, school district superintendent; Joe Richardson and Ross Richardson. The organization is a support vehicle for the district. Donations to the foundation are used for various things — ranging from equipment needs to scholarships. EMILY HONEYCUTT | HOUSTON HERALD

Along with touring the welding department, it also visited the Health Sciences Department and observed the progress of both programs over the last year.