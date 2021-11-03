This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The City of Houston says a problem at a Sho-Me Power Corp. substation has caused power issues locally.

The city said: “The power has been restored and the issue at the substation has been bypassed for now. Sho-Me power is on scene and will have a permanent solution before the end of the day. There may need to be a short outage to replace the bad part that is not clear. We will keep everyone informed.”