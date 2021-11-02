An Elk Creek area man has joined the law firm of Brad Eidson in Houston.

Sean Smith began work on Monday at the practice, which is located on Main Street. Smith, his wife, Laurel, and three of their four children recently moved to Texas County from Idaho. Mrs. Smith also is an attorney, but is not actively involved in legal work.

Smith, an Illinois native and veteran, graduated from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1999. He has practiced law in Illinois and Idaho, where he served stints as an elected prosecutor and in private practice, and at one time was associated with a legal foundation in Colorado. Four generations of Smiths have been involved in the legal field since 1931. His son is an attorney in Illinois.

Smith said he is an outdoorsman and has appreciated the beauty of the Ozarks since moving here.