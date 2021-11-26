Eveda Calton, 92, was born March 9, 1929, at Linefork, Ky., to Kidd Ingram and Myrtle Calton Denner Cornett. She passed away Nov. 17, 2021, at the Rock Point Nursing Center in Birch Tree, Mo.

Mrs. Calton enjoyed playing solitaire, crocheting and crossword books. She had four grandchildren that she enjoyed spending time with and teaching them how to do her favorite things such as crocheting and working in her garden. She also opened her home to several foster children over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bronson Calton and Irvin Gail Ingram; sisters, Emma Jean Halcomb, Oxie Amburgey and Josie Pendleton; children, Burley Roark, Raydean Cornett, Wanda Weidner and Carol Brown as well as a grandson, William Brandon Cornett.

She is survived by her children, Daisy Manning of Lebanon, Elsie Williams of Springfield; four grandchildren; several great-granchildren.

Eveda enjoyed making other people happy.

A graveside memorial service was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Pine Lawn Cemetery in Houston with the Rev. Gary Steelman officiating. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net