Houston High School held its annual fall sports banquet Thursday.

The various teams of Houston pulled their efforts together into providing a buffet style dinner for themselves, their families and coaches.

Awards were given for all fall sports which include cheerleading, cross country, football and volleyball. Many students were given individual recognition and awards as well as overall team recognition. Houston has not hosted a seasonal banquet in many years.

Athletic director Brent Hall echoed the positive sentiment of the evening, “I thought it went very well. It was highly attended and the food was delicious.”