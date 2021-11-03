Filings for the April 5 municipal elections will open Dec. 7, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said.

Candidate filings, which include school boards, municipalities, fire districts and other political subdivisions, have been shortened by two weeks because of a new state law.

Filings begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 and close at 5 p.m. Dec. 28.

“Municipal elections, perhaps, are the most important,” said Ashcroft. “It’s always inspiring to see individuals willing to run for local office and serve the people in their local communities. We want to make sure people are aware of this important deadline change.”

In Houston, four of six members’ terms of the Houston City Council expire. Sheila Walker, Ward II; and Sam Kelley, Ward I, were appointed to the council for one-year terms that expire. The terms of Ward III Alderman Ross Richardson, and Ward I Alderman Kevin Stilley also expire. All are two-year terms.

Two seats on the Houston board of education expire. They are currently held by Jennifer Scheets and Jeff Gettys. They are three-year terms.

The term of Jim Perry of Cabool on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees expires. It is a five-year term.