A campaign to collect food for deserving families for Thanksgiving will begin Tuesday in the county.

The event is organized by Drury University in Houston. Items donated will be distributed by the Texas County Food Pantry

Karen James, community coordinator for Drury, said drop-off points are the Texas County Food Pantry, Texas County Health Department, Dollar General, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Drury Go, Houston.

Canned and boxed goods are sought.

Here is a suggested food list for family of four: Instant mashed potatoes, can of sweet peas, brown sugar, two cans of green beans, two cans of corn, two cans of mushroom soup, can of French fried onions, can of jellied cranberry sauce, two boxes of flavored Jell-O, canned applesauce, two boxes of Jiffy Corn Muffins, two boxes of Stove Top Stuffing, box or canned chicken broth, box of blueberry muffins, boxed dessert, icing for dessert, lemonade mix and Thanksgiving napkins.