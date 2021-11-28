A 13-year-old girl was killed Saturday night in an accident about two miles south of Cabool on Highway 181.

Tpr. Zayne Tate of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a southbound 2012 Ford Festiva driven by a 14-year-old girl traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, striking a fence. She had serious injuries and was flown to Cox South in Springfield.

The fatality, a passenger, was pronounced deceased by Texas County Chief Deputy Rowdy Douglas and the body taken to Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home in Cabool after the 10:35 p.m. crash. Another passenger, a 13-year-old boy, had minor injuries and he was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Tate said no one was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled. The patrol does not release the names of juveniles.

It was the 34th fatality in Troop G this year, compared to 37 at the same time a year ago.