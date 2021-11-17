This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Texas County Health Department conducted these inspections in October:

Hartshorn Grocery, routine inspection Oct. 7, 2021: Three priority and three core violations; re-inspection Oct. 28, 2021: One corrected priority and one core violation.

Houston High School, routine inspection Oct. 29, 2021: No violations.

Licking High School, routine inspection Oct. 18, 2021: No violations.

Plato School, routine inspection Oct. 6, 2021: No violations.

Raymondville School, routine inspection Oct. 19, 2021: Two priority and one core violation; re-inspection Oct. 28, 2021: No violations.

Shetler’s Café, re-inspection Oct. 6, 2021: Two corrected priority.

The Gas Station, routine inspection Oct. 20, 2021: Two core violations.

The Health Food Store, routine inspection Oct. 22, 2021: No violations.

The Store, routine inspection Oct. 18, 2021: Three priority and three core violations; re-inspection Oct. 28, 2021: No violations.

Walmart, routine inspection Oct. 4, 2021: One Priority violation; re-inspection Oct. 13, 2021: No violations.