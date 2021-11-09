Four players from the Houston High School volleyball team have received All-Conference and All-District honors following the 2021 season.

In recognition for their performance in South Central Association play, senior libero Mali Brookshire and sophomore outside hitter Angie Smith, were voted to the All-SCA first team, while senior setter Hannah Dzurick and junior middle hitter Olivia Crites made the second team.

Head coach Loran Richardson was named SCA Coach-of-the-Year. In her sixth season coaching the squad, Richardson led the Lady Tigers to an overall record of 26-6-2 and an SCA championship. The team went undefeated in the SCA at 7-0.

After the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 9 Tournament (Oct. 21-25 in Houston), Dzurick and Smith were named to the All-District first team, while Brookshire and Crites made the second team.

The rest of the All-District first team included Bre Daniels, Lexie Shumpert and Kenna Woolsey of Liberty, along with Hannah Medlock and Kylie Taylor of Licking. Other players named to the second team included Lyla Cornman and Kenzie Daniels of Liberty, Kiley Ingram and Abbie Sullins of Licking and Harleigh Hodges of Mansfield.

2021 All-SCA VOLLEYBALL

First Team

Angie Smith, Houston

Reagan Hoerning, Mountain Grove

Addy Welch, Mountain Grove

Lexi Shumpert, Liberty

Bre Daniels, Liberty

Hailey Shannon, Cabool

Avery Erway, Salem

Libero – Mali Brookshire, Houston

Second Team

Hannah Dzurick, Houston

Olivia Crites, Houston

Raylee Stenzel, Mountain Grove

Claire Felker, Mountain Grove

Alexis Hunter, Cabool

Malerie Workman, Salem

Kenzie Daniels, Liberty

Libero – Kenna Woolsey, Liberty

Player of the Year: Lexi Shumpert, Liberty

Coach of the Year: Loran Richardson, Houston