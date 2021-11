Three runners with the Houston High School cross country program have received All-District recognition following the Missouri State High School Association Class 2 District 2 championship meet Oct. 30 at Clever.

On the boys side, Houston senior Hunter McKinney was voted to the All-District second team. On the girls side, freshman Summer Bittle made the second team, while freshmen Kristen Ely and Allie Benoist each earned honorable mention.