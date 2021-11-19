Firefighters from the Houston Rural and Cabool fire departments responded late Thursday night to a house fire on Highway UU south of Houston.

Houston Rural Chief Don Gaston said three trucks from his department and two from Cabool went to the scene at about 11 p.m., and that the blaze originated at the home’s chimney.

Gaston said a significant portion of the structure was saved without damage, but much of it sustained severe fire and smoke damage.

The house was owned by Karl Lee and lived in by other people. Gaston said Lee died Tuesday while being transported home from a nursing home, and the occupants of the residence were there to take care of him when he arrived.

Gaston and Houston Rural personnel returned to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. Friday after the fire reportedly started up again.