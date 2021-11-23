The Houston Middle School 8th-grade boys basketball team won back-to-back home games last week, both in dominant fashion.

The Tigers routed Salem on Monday, 49-18.

Guard Karson Walker led Houston in scoring with 22 points, while Randal Dodd had 14 and D.J. Riley added 8.

The Tigers then beat Liberty on Tuesday, 37-22.

Walker poured in 26 points in the contest, while Riley had 8 and Caden Guerra added 3.

The victories raised the team’s season record to 5-1.

Houston’s 7th-grade team fell 28-23 to Salem and 39-17 to Liberty.

Kane Crawford scored 10 points in the Salem game, while Dillon Shelton had 6 and Kyson Brede added 3.

Crawford scored 7 points in the loss to Liberty, while Shelton and Kallyn Tune had 3 apiece.

The defeats left the 7th-grade Tigers with a record of 0-4.

The two HMS teams traveled to Mountain Grove on Monday of this week. The squads will be busy next week, with home games Monday against Cabool and Thursday against Thayer, and a road game Tuesday at Ava.