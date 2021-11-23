The Houston Middle School girls basketball team won once and lost once in games last week in Hiett Gymnasium.
The Lady Tigers fell 25-19 to Mountain Grove on Tuesday.
Annabelle Westbrook led Houston in scoring with 7 points, while Hally Scheets and Carli Cummins had 3 apiece.
The Lady Tigers rebounded to beat Ava on Friday night, 19-10.
The visiting Lady Bears jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, but were then held scoreless until the fourth period.
Houston tied the score a 6 on a driving layup by Kayla Wagner with 2:10 left in the second quarter and then took the lead at 8-6 when Kynlee Weaver drove for a basket early in the third period.
Weaver finished with 5 points to lead the Lady Tigers in scoring while Wagner and Hally Scheets each had 4.
There is only one HMS girls team this year. The roster includes nine 8th-graders and Scheets as the lone 7th-grader.
This week, the Lady Tigers traveled to Liberty on Tuesday. The squad will host Licking on Monday.