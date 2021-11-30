The Houston Middle School girls basketball team had its best outing of the season on Monday, beating Licking 21-18 in Hiett Gymnasium.

The Lady Tigers led 11-6 at halftime, but the visiting Lady Wildcats tied the score in the fourth quarter.

Then with about a minute left, guard Kynlee Weaver stole the ball and was fouled, and made one free throw to put Houston ahead. Guard Kayla Wagner then sealed the victory with another steal and a layup.

Weaver led the Lady Tigers in scoring in the game with 9 points, while Annabelle Westbrook had 5, Wagner had 4 and 7th-grader Hally Scheets added 2. Katy Evans had 3 rebounds for Houston.

“It was a good win,” said head coach Juli Yardley. “We improve every day, and I’m very proud of the girls’ hard work to improve each practice and game. We only have nine players, but the girls go out every game and are ready to play hard.”

On Tuesday of last week, the Lady Tigers fell at Liberty 33-19.

Weaver scored 11 points for Houston, while Westbrook had 4 and Wagner and Carli Cummins had 2 apiece.

The referees called 23 fouls on Houston in the contest and only 7 on Liberty.

There is only one HMS girls team this year. The Lady Tigers (3-3) will travel to Mountain Grove next Tuesday (Dec. 7).