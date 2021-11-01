This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy will offer booster doses of the Moderna, Pfizer/Comirnaty and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals on a walk-in basis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the pharmacy at #18 Parkway Center at 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains.

Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster dose after 6 months after receiving their initial two doses if they meet the following criteria:

•Those 65 years and older

•Those 18 years and older who live in long-term care settings

•Those 18 years and older who have underlying medical conditions

•Those 18 years and older who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster doses are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Moderna, Pfizer/Comirnaty, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines are also available on a walk-in basis on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and by appointment on other weekdays at the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy.

Flu vaccines are available through the pharmacy on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pneumococcal (pneumonia) vaccines, shingles (Shingrix) vaccines and tetanus vaccines are also available. For more information, call the pharmacy at 417-256-1793.