The Houston High School Scholar Bowl A Team took second place Nov. 7 at their first competition of the season, Houston’s Fall Invitational.

As well as earning a plaque, three of the team members received individual awards for making the top 15. Competing alongside the A Team was the B Team, composed of Tyler Lawson, Emily Honeycutt, Xander Riggs and Lilly Scheliga. Overall, the B Team received 9th place out of the 24 teams that competed in the event with one member receiving an individual medal.