The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Tonya M. Thomas, 45, of 207 Dorsey St. at Licking, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Nov. 10.

•Victoria N. Pratt, 19, of 907 Dooley St. in Houston, was cited for allowing a dog to run at large on Nov. 17.