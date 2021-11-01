The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•A 40-year-old woman reported on Oct. 12 that a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup had been stolen from her Forrest Drive residence in Houston.

The woman told an officer that on Sept. 18 a 48-year-old Mountain Grove man had come to her house at about 4:15 p.m. and asked if he could wait there for his ride to arrive. She allowed him to wait there, and then she left at about 5:15 p.m.

The woman said that when she returned, the truck was gone. She said she tried to contact the man by phone, text and Facebook messenger, but he refused to answer and eventually blocked her.

Investigation is ongoing.

•Jeffrey A. Stocum, 58, of 13927 Clover Hill Drive in Plato, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Oct. 4.