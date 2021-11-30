The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Tracy Schafer, 45, of 1402 S. Main St. in Salem, was issued citations for driving while suspended and speeding after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 5:20 a.m. Nov. 20.

•Kayla R. Cantrell, 29, of 19250 Highway VV at Licking, was cited for trespassing after reportedly entering Walmart on Nov. 17. She had been banned from all Walmart locations after an incident in December 2020.

•Acleda Menz, 67, of 487 Craig Lane in Raymondville, was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 in front of Walmart at about 8:05 p.m. Nov. 13.

•Joseph Jagr, 76, of 16165 Highway AF at Licking, was cited for improper lane use on Nov. 23.

•Heidi C. Jury, 43, of 16525 Forrest Drive in Houston, was cited for allowing an animal to run at large on Oct. 27.

•Helen L. Ward, 81, of 223 N. Highway 137 at Raymondville, was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident after an incident in the Walmart parking lot on Nov. 12.