USDA Rural Development announced Friday that the Houston School District has won an $85,200 grant to make improvements on campus.

It was one of 536 projects in 44 states that received money.

The equipment to be purchased includes a walk in refrigerator/freezer for the cafeteria, a new plasma cutter for agricultural and shop classes, and 16 HVAC units for the elementary and vo-tech buildings.

The current refrigerator/freezer is aging and repairs are becoming excessive. The current HVAC units are also aging, requiring frequent repairs, and are not very energy efficient.

The agricultural/shop classes are in need of a plasma cutter to be used as a teaching tool for projects that require metal cutting. Plasma cutters are much more precise and efficient for cutting metal than chop saws and cutting torches.