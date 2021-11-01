Texas County youth hunters harvested 272 deer during the two-day early portion season that ended Sunday, according to a tally by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Texas County finished fifth place in the state. The breakdown shows: 132 antlered deer, 21 button bucks and 119 does.

Top leaders during the season: Osage, 359; Franklin, 325; Howell, 311; Callaway, 287; Texas, 272; and Bollinger, 253.

Send your youth deer season photos to: news@houstonherald.com

A gallery of successful deer hunters appears at houstonherald.smugmug.com

Total in state was 15,608

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 15,608 deer.

View additional harvest numbers for the 2021 early youth portion at Telecheck Harvest Numbers (mo.gov).

“Weather can have a big impact on harvest totals during our shorter season portions,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Thankfully, the rain we experienced across much of the state late last week moved out just in time for our youth hunters to have some great conditions over the weekend.”

Missouri’s deer archery season continues through Nov. 12 and resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022. The November portion of firearms deer season runs Nov. 13-23 followed by the late youth portion Nov. 26-28. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.