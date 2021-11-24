Hunters in Texas County killed more than 4,000 deer during the fall firearms season that ended Tuesday.

The total was 4,050, the second highest in Missouri.

The breakdown was: bucks (2,077), button bucks (396) and does (1,577)

Last year, hunters in the county killed 3,383 during the fall firearms season, which was second in Missouri. The breakdown then was: bucks (1,850), button bucks (275) and does (1,258)

The top county in the state this year was Franklin County. Top counties are Franklin (4,144), Texas (4,050), Howell (3,244), Benton (3,201) Callaway (3,153) and Dent (3,034).

The Missouri Department of Conservation is expected to release additional information about the season later this week.