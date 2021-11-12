Hunters in Texas County have killed 584 deer during the archery portion of the season.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said the breakdown shows: Bucks (262), button bucks (55) and does (267).
The November firearms season starts Saturday, Nov. 13.
MDC shares key deer-info for upcoming firearms season
With the most popular weekend for most Missouri deer hunters coming up Saturday and Sunday, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) says deer numbers look good and reminds hunters of key regulations.