Hunters in Texas County have killed more deer this season than last year as the final days approached, according to a tally by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Texas County deer hunters had killed 3,727 in the annual fall firearms deer season, as of early Monday morning.

The total was the second highest in Missouri. The breakdown shows: antlered bucks (1,940), button bucks (351) and does (1,436).

Top counties are Franklin (3,850), Texas (3,727), Benton (2,998), Callaway (2,959), Howell (2,932) and Dent (2,808). The season ends Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Last year, hunters in the county killed 3,383 during the fall firearms season, which was second in Missouri. The breakdown then was: bucks (1,850), button bucks (275) and does (1,258)