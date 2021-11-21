Karl Duane Lee of Solo, Mo., passed away Nov. 18, 2021, at Phelps Health, Rolla, Mo., at the age of 92 years, 4 months and 3 days. He was born to Conrad and Louise (Bush) Lee on July 15, 1929, in Cole County, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Connie JoAnn Rowe; a son, Steven Allen Lee; and a daughter, Carolyn Irean Drummond.

Karl is survived by Dorothy Bowen Metzger, the mother of his children; his children, Raymond Lee and wife, Connie, of Cushing, Okla., Suzanne Chastain of Chehalis, Wash., Geary Lee of Ripley, Okla., and Kathleen Hocking and husband, Mark, of San Marcos, Calif.; eight grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Karl grew up in Illinois attending school in Dunlap. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps after leaving school and was honorably discharged in 1952. He was a mechanic in his early years and started a construction company in 1960. He continued with construction until his retirement.

He enjoyed activities with his church, motorcycling, off roading with his Jeep, playing steel guitars and flying his airplanes.

Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, with a Celebration of His Life beginning at 2 p.m. with Greg Berglund officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

