Kenneth Birkhead

Kenneth E. Birkhead, age 85, son of Lloyd and Bertha (Martin) Birkhead, was born Aug. 14, 1936, in Winfield, Mo. He resided in Winfield until 2000, then moved to Raymondville, Mo., to be closer to his beloved trail rides. He went to his heavenly home on Nov. 11, 2021, at Phelps Health Hospital, Rolla, Mo.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents. Ken is survived by his wife, Kathy Birkhead of the home; his children; stepsons; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ken was united in marriage to Kathy on Aug. 16, 1990.

He frequently attended Northside Baptist Church in Houston, Mo.

Ken was a carpenter by trade, rising to the level of superintendent prior to his retirement.

He dearly loved riding his horses, going to trail rides with Kathy and working around the farm. Ken also enjoyed working with his best friend doing custom hay baling.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Kathy, his children, especially his sons, stepsons, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com. Per his wishes no services are planned. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

