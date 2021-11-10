Two family members of a Summersville woman who died in an apartment fire in June are alleging wrongful death in a lawsuit filed in Texas County Circuit Court.

Robin Rose Fischer, 62, died in the fire at Summersville Estates. A neighbor alerted emergency personnel of smoke in her apartment. Later, authorities determined the origin in Fischer’s apartment. According to the lawsuit filed by her children, Jennifer Bumeter and Eric Meier, their mother died of carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation. She had lived there for about five years and had disabilities.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Maco Management Co. Inc. and Summersville Estates L.P. The plaintiffs allege wrongful death against Maco and Summersville Estates, as well as negligent hiring and supervision against both. The plaintiffs are seeking in excess of $25,000 on the three counts.

According to the lawsuit, an employee had inspected the apartment 12 days before the fire and reported working smoke alarms and clean firestops. The plaintiffs allege neither of the two smoke detectors in the Fischer’s apartment were in place or in working condition at the time of the incident. They also allege fire suppression devices in the apartment expired in October 2020.