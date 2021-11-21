Lloyd Ray McClure, 62, passed away Nov. 17, 2021, at his home in Houston, Mo.

Mr. McClure was born the son of Evelyn Mae Collins in Ash Flat, Ark. He graduated Highland High School in Highland, Ark.

He is survived by his special friend, Sandra Vigdal; his children, Christina Klein, Patsy Stemple, Katherine McClure and Lloyd McClure; 12 grandchildren; three sisters, Marilyn Kay Rice, Kathy Miller and Ann Vagenas; two brothers, Sherman Jackson and Jason Vigdal; and several other relatives.

Mr. McClure was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Collins; maternal grandparents; and one sister, Mary Louis Newman.

He enjoyed rodeos, horse riding, camping, canoeing, as well as spending time with his family and friends.

The family will host a celebration of his life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Pumpkin Center Fire Department, 1898 State Highway 14, West Plains, Mo. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.