Longtime business owners Chester and Leslie Malam will celebrate their store ownership of 25 years with activities next week on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 11-12.

The Malams operate Grand Appliance on South Sam Houston Blvd., just north of Orscheln Farm and Home.

Giveaways and a sale are planned with special pricing on some items in the store for those two days only.

On Friday, custard will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Popcorn is available on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 11-12.