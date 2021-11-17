A year after a woman was snatched off a Houston parking lot and murdered at Roby, the man accused is set to stand trial in January for her death.

Kenneth Clark, 52, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping in the death of his former girlfriend, Susan J. Campbell, 56, on Aug. 19, 2018. Authorities said after murdering Campbell, Clark turned a weapon on himself in a failed suicide attempt and was hospitalized in St. Louis. He recovered and remains in jail.

Clark will stand trial the week of Jan. 21 in Waynesville on a change of venue. He is represented by David Steelman of Rolla.

KENNETH CLARK

Campbell’s body was found in a vehicle at Roby that had been occupied by Clark. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities became aware of a potential dangerous situation following a report that a woman — later discovered to be Campbell — had been abducted and forced into a car at Houston Walmart Supercenter parking lot. Two hours later, the car was reported on the parking lot of a convenience store at Roby with Clark nearby. A gun and shell casings were found at Roby Lake.