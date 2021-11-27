A Cabool man was arrested Saturday in Laclede County on a warrant that he had failed to register has a sexual offender in Douglas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Terry R. Hicks, 54, was taken to the Laclede County Jail in Lebanon.
