After almost five years to get to trial and two days of evidence, a Phelps County jury of seven males and five females found a man from Licking guilty of two counts of child molestation.

After the Oct. 26 verdict and at the state’s request, Alan Haneline’s $1 million bond was revoked, and he was taken into custody to await formal sentencing.

The range of punishment for the two counts of child molestation is up to 19 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Haneline,73, was charged by grand jury indictment in February 2017 after an investigation by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.

Chief Deputy Rowdy Douglas led the investigation for the department and provided the evidence uncovered to Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens Jr.

From February 2017 until the verdict, Haneline was in the community on bond supervision, said Stevens.

“The jury heard all of the evidence and found it proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the crimes charged,” said Stevens, who tried the case.

Judge Ronald White, senior circuit judge of the 25th Circuit, presided over the trial.

Sentencing is Jan. 5 in Texas County.