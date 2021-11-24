Marie Elizabeth Landsaw, 86, of Cabool, Mo., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Kabul Nursing Home. She was born July 16, 1935, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Walter and Nellie Kenserlow Daniel. She graduated from Cabool High School and spent most of her life in Cabool, Mo.

In 1952, she married Bob Christian and had a son, Bobby Jr., in 1953. She began working at the Cabool Shoe Factory. She met Milton Landsaw and they were married in 1956 until his passing in 1985.

Her son, Bobby Jr., preceded her in death in 1986. She retired after 30 years and moved to The Grandview Terrace Apartments. Marie loved visiting with friends, neighbors and family. She enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers. At one time she had more than 5,000 sets. Traveling the country, stopping at casinos and yard sales, playing cards with friends was what she enjoyed in her retirement.

Mrs. Landsaw also was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Milton; four brothers, four sisters and her best friend, Mary Sue Weaver of 78 years. She leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and a best friend, Joyce Cullin.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be at noon Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Ozark Cemetery near Houston, Mo., under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.