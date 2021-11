Texas County crossed the 2,500 mark in the annual fall firearms deer season.

The total early Thursday stood at 2,540, the second highest in Missouri. The breakdown shows: antlered bucks (1,369), button bucks (239) and does (932).

Top counties are Franklin (2,621), Texas (2,540), Benton (2,180), Howell (2,025), Dent (1,969) and Bollinger (1,845).

Last year, hunters in the county killed more than 3,100 during the fall firearms season.