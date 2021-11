This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A single issue is on the ballot today in Texas County. Voters in the Houston area are deciding whether to create a fire district.

At just before 3 p.m., there had been 319 votes cast. Another 205 voted by absentee ballot, reports interim county clerk Peggy Seyler.

The voting precinct at the Texas County Administrative Center closes at 7 p.m.