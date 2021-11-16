Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent of the Houston School District, told the Houston board of education last week he will leave his post at the end of the current school year.

“I want to thank the Houston School Board for the opportunity to work the last six years with the Houston School District,” Moss said. “I also appreciate them allowing me to leave at the end of this year. This is mainly due to family health, but I will also say the last two years have been particularly draining.” Moss added, “While I hope and believe they are doing this reluctantly, my hope is that someone else can build on what we have accomplished in the last six years.” Moss had a long-term contract.

Moss, who began duties in 2016, most recently led the construction of a new $6.5 million school gymnasium project after passage of a bond issue and other improvements throughout the district, as well as managing through two years of education upended by COVID-19. The district also recently acquired property that houses the Piney River Technical Center, where it plans to further develop a career and technical education program. Welding and expanded health science instruction is offered there. Other capital improvements are on the drawing board, including connecting the new gym with the middle school to enhance security.

Then City of Houston economic development director Rob Harrington and Houston Industrial Development Authority (IDA) board president Carl Honeycutt prepare to sign paperwork last year for a $260,000 USDA Community Facilities Grant benefiting the Piney River Technical Center. Also present for the signing were several IDA board members and others with important roles related to the grant funding. Front row, from left, Honeycutt, Harrington and IDA board members Tom Dunn and Dr. Justin Copley. Back row, Houston Schools Superintendent Dr. Allen Moss, Texas County Memorial Hospital healthcare foundation director Jay Gentry, IDA treasurer Brad Rees and TCMH CEO Wes Murray. It played a key role in equipment needs. The district later bought the building.

Moss praised administrators, teachers and staff members.

Other advancements occurred under Moss’ watch: Launching of the Bright Futures Program that connects with the community by providing needs for some students. Efforts were made to work and provide direction on school curriculum over the last year or two and improvements were made to the bus and school vehicle fleet. Heating and cooling enhancements were completed, including the installation of a new wood boiler for heating.

“I plan to continue the remainder of this year focused on the track grant and replacement, renovations to the Hiett Gym and fine art classrooms, and renovations to the middle school and gymnasium.

Houston School District Superintendent Dr. Allen Moss addresses attendees of a workforce development workshop hosted by the University of Missouri Extension at the Piney River Technical Center in Houston.

“While I may not see those things completed, I will continue to work toward those goals and hopefully leave things in a good place for whoever comes in,” he said. He noted he appreciated the great partnerships the school has with the Houston Education Foundation, the City of Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital, the Industrial Development Authority of Houston and many others.

Moss grew up west of West Plains and graduated high school there. He served eight years as a business teacher at West Plains before becoming a principal at Koshkonong. He was hired in 2012 as Couch superintendent.

Moss’ departure was not a total surprise. Health issues forced his wife to relocate to New Mexico earlier because of its climate. He has not immediate employment plans.