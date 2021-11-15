Members of the Houston board of education have accepted the resignation of Dr. Allen Moss as superintendent effective at the end of the school year.

Dr. Allen Moss

Moss, who has led the Houston School District for six years, will depart June 30. “This is mainly due to family health, but I will also say the last two years have been particularly draining (with COVID-19 matters),” said Moss.

The board:

•Accepted the retirement/resignation of Jan James, middle school teacher, at the end of the school year.

•Acknowledged the resignation of Lauren Wilkins as middle school cheer sponsor effective immediately.

•Accepted the resignation of Leah Allen as high school speech/debate sponsor, effective immediately.

Members also hired personnel. Jessica Meier will be the middle school cheer sponsor. Marissa Decker will work in food service for the 2021-’22 school year. Erin Johnston will become high school speech/debate sponsor.