The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports nine people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period.

During the period – from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 – troopers report the following traffic statistics:

•Crashes ─ 457

•Injuries ─ 114

•Fatalities ─ 9

•DWI ─ 125

•Drug Arrests ─ 72

During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, troopers investigated 307 traffic crashes, which included 10 fatalities and 86 injuries. Troopers investigated all nine of this year’s traffic crash fatalities. Three of the fatalities occurred in the Troop C (Weldon Spring) area and three in the Troop A (Lee’s Summit) area, while one fatality occurred in each of the Troop E (Poplar Bluff), Troop G (Willow Springs) and Troop H (St. Joseph) areas.

The fatality in Troop G involved a Cabool girl who was killed in a crash on Highway 181 south of her hometown.